Longhouses uphold ‘manduk’ tradition in ‘tuak’-making

KANOWIT (June 1): It goes without saying that the ‘tuak’ is an integral part of the Gawai Dayak celebration.

No harvest festival is complete without this traditional rice wine, whether in the ‘kampung’ (village) or in the urban centres.

The earnest preservation of this art is upheld by the Iban community of Rumah Ijau Ikok at Jugo Mawang in Nanga Nirok here, where every year on May 1, the villagers would kick off the countdown to the celebration with the ‘Manduk Kena Gawai’ (cooking of glutinous rice for Gawai) tradition – an activity that is being done on ‘gotong-royong’ (work party) concept.

For this year, the pre-activity meeting was held much earlier, where among the agenda were the arrangements for buying and preparing the key ingredients, namely glutinous rice, yeast and sugar, along with other items.

As with many traditional practices of the Ibans, the ‘Manduk Kena Gawai’ is full of rituals.

Not long after sunrise, longhouse chieftain TR Ijau Ikok, his wife Georgiana Lenggu and fellow villagers were already at the ‘pendai’ (bathing spot) by Sungai Ngemah.

The men and women of the 14-unit longhouse brought along bamboos, firewood, glutinous rice grains that had been soaked overnight, as well as some food and drinks.

“We’re mostly Catholics, so we began the day with group prayers. Then, the men set up the fire spot for cooking, as the women stuffed the bamboos with glutinous rice.

“For those still practising old Iban beliefs, they would perform the ‘miring’ (offering to seek blessings) before commencing the activity.

“The preparation would be different than usual if the glutinous rice were to be used to make ‘tuak’ – usually for a bigger celebration such ‘Gawai Sandau Ari’ or for day-time festival.

“To my knowledge, it requires ‘piring (offering) lapan’ to be placed on ‘teresang’ (woven bamboo basket) set up near the ‘raran’ (a bar between two uprights over a fire where bamboos would be placed when cooking).

“A chicken will be slaughtered as ‘genselan’ (sacrifice) and the ‘paung burung nendak’ will also be erected near ‘raran’; this is to avoid bad things from happening during the ‘manduk’,” Ijau told The Borneo Post.

‘Piring lapan’ means the offering would have eight each of items such as eggs, ‘ketupat’, ‘tumpi’ and ‘sungki’.

For this year’s ‘manduk’, Ijau said only residents from six ‘bilek’ (households) of their longhouse took part.

“Those working in towns were unable to return to the longhouse, as the activity was held on a weekday,” he said, adding that they cooked a total of 29kg of glutinous rice that day.

Meanwhile, the neighbouring longhouse, Rumah Siling Balit, prepared 60kg of glutinous rice for their ‘manduk’ on May 4.

Catherine Boniface, wife of longhouse chieftain TR Siling Balit, said it was much merrier than last year’s activity as residents from 10 out of 11 ‘bilek’ had returned home for the occasion.

They even had visitors joining them at their ‘pendai’ by Sungai Nirok.

“I remember when I was a small girl, during the time when we were still practising the old beliefs, our villagers would gather like this and I knew instantly that the most anticipated festival, the Gawai Dayak, was approaching.

“Still, for me, this activity is more than just preparing for Gawai and for merrymaking. It also serves to foster closer ties among the longhouse residents.

“It is also to show to the visitors that we have this special tradition, and that we are very proud of it,” she said.

Across the Rajang River, at Nanga Tada Resettlement Scheme, Bunut Kubu was among 100 of Rumah Kubu Sandom villagers who carried out their ‘Manduk Kena Gawai’ on May 1, by Sungai Tada.

Together, the residents of the 36-door longhouse cooked a total 288kg of glutinous rice.

“For this year, we are grateful; we feel more at ease because in the previous years, this activity had to be carried out with much caution due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Bunut, a former councillor of Kanowit District Council.

Amidst her enthusiasm, she was also concerned about the continuity of this tradition in her community.

“In Nanga Tada, I think only two or three longhouses are still carrying out the ‘Manduk Kena Gawai’.

“Optimistically, I believe that we can save this tradition from extinction if it were to be promoted as a big-scale event,” she suggested.

Ijau and Catherine echoed the same sentiments.

“It would be great if two, three or more longhouses could join forces in holding this activity in the future.

“In Nanga Nirok, we already have foreign visitors coming here. Through this activity, we can showcase our culture and tradition to them,” said Ijau.

Catherine remarked: “We should preserve this ‘manduk’ tradition because this is a unique quality of our community.”

Two weeks after the ‘manduk’, the fermented mixture of 3kg glutinous rice and three packs of yeast that Georgiana had prepared on May 1 had already emitted that distinctive ‘tuak’ aroma.

This signalled the next process – to pour in cooled boiled water, mixed with 5kg of sugar.

The fermented mixture would be to brew for another week or so, before the ‘taste-test’ or ‘ngabas bubu’ – a jovial term used in many Iban longhouses across Kanowit.

Nevertheless, as in the previous stage of ‘tuak’ making, those involved must always observe the dos and the don’ts.

“This is important in making sure that the wine would turn out fine.

“I believe the most fundamental ‘pantang’ (taboo, or restriction) is to never touch the cooked glutinous rice with one’s bare hands; also, never get the rice to be in contact with any utensil that has just touched sour food or drink.

“One must also be mindful of their words when making ‘tuak’, as we believe this will affect the taste,” said Georgiana.

She also said apart from glutinous rice, ‘tuak’ could also be made from other ingredients such as ginger, cassava root, barley, pineapple, maize, as well as various types of citrus fruits.

“The ‘tuak’ from cassava root tastes stronger than others that I have tried so far.

“There are also pandan and roselle-flavoured tuak – they’re still made from glutinous rice, but with these flavours added in.

“To get the purple-coloured ‘tuak’, we would boil ‘bunga telang’ (butterfly pea) and mixed the strained juice into the glutinous rice,” she said.

On ‘ngabas bubu’, Georgiana regarded this as an important stage.

“This is to ensure that the ‘tuak’ is good to go for the festival.

“At this stage, if the wine had yet to reach the intended quality, it could still be adjusted by adding sugar or water, and extend the brewing time.

“A fine ‘tuak’ must not be too sweet, too bitter and obviously, it must not be flat.

“Definitely, it must not be sour – this indicates that the ‘tuak’ is already spoilt,” she said.