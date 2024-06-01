Man dies after quarelling, fighting with neighbour in Kota Belud

KOTA BELUD (June 1): A man was found dead after fighting with his neighbour at Kampung Gaur Podos here on Friday.

Kota Belud police chief superintendent Shahrudin Mat Husain said the 48-year-old victim was found unconscious in front of a house at around 2.13am.

“According to police investigation, the victim was involved in an argument with a neighbour which led to a fight.

“Police were informed of the incident and upon arriving at the scene, found the victim unconscious outside a house. He sustained head injuries and was confirmed dead by paramedics,” he said on Saturday.

The 42-year-old suspect was apprehended at a family’s home in Kampung Gaur at around 9.55pm the same day.

Shahrudin said investigators revealed the motive of the killing was due to a misunderstanding between the victim and the suspect, who were staying in the same village.

The suspect has been detained for investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.