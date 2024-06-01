Maximus officially hands PBS presidency duties to Joachim

KOTA KINABALU (June 1): Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus Ongkili officially handed over the presidency duties to his deputy Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam at the Parti Bersatu Sabah’s Supreme Council meeting at its headquarters, on Saturday.

Maximus, who had been heading PBS the last six years, made Joachim the acting president with immediate effect.

In a message read by the party’s Secretary General Datuk Julita Majungki, he described the day filled with mixed feelings, but added that the transfer of duties was necessary for the good of the party.

“Today, the time has come for a change that I am confident will bring renewal, namely the handing over or the transfer of my duties and responsibilities as president to the acting appointee chosen by me, in accordance with the provisions in Article 15 (iii) (a) of the PBS Constitution, which is our deputy president Datuk Seri Panglima Dr

Joachim Gunsalam.

“We must realise that it is not easy for a leader to relinquish his position, duties and roles to a successor among the line of leaders. Many questions will undoubtedly arise, and many challenges will be faced by whoever holds or acts as the president of any party or organisation, especially a party that is so historic and meaningful to our beloved people of Sabah,” he said.

Maximus, however, said that with his current health condition requiring more attention and focusing on his recovery process, he was confident that the appointment of Joachim was a good decision for PBS at this time.

“My hope is that with this appointment, our party leadership remains united to continue the unfinished struggle for the people and the state of Sabah,” he said.