Miri operator ends stage bus service, redirects focus to long-haul trips

MIRI (June 1): Miri Transport Company Sdn Bhd (MTC) will cease operation of its stage bus service this Aug 31.

This was conveyed by its chairman Lee Khoi Yun, on behalf of the company’s board of directors, during a press conference here yesterday.

The company, he said, had suffered losses that reach tens of thousands of ringgit, prompting it to relieve 10 units of buses plying the regular routes linking Tudan, Pujut, Taman Tunku, Sungai Rait / Bakam, Senadin and Permyjaya.

“We have 10 buses that run the six routes alternately. The total cost of operation for these 10 buses is about RM120,000 per month.

“From 2016, MTC had received subsidies from Sarawak Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (LPKP), providing temporary financial relief to partially cover the operating cost, but these subsidies are not helpful enough in the long run.

“The situation was further made worse when RM1 scheme was implemented by the Ministry of Transport Sarawak (MoTS), of which through this programme we’re required to charge only RM1 for the bus fare.

“Considering that we (MTC), in 15 years, have not increased our fares and faced with drastic decline in the number of passengers as well as competition from private taxi and e-hailing services, this subsidy programme only added salt to the wound,” said Lee.

He further said the RM60,000 losses were incurred every month, despite the government’s subsidy programme.

The MTC had served Mirians for more than six decades and at one point, it was the only bus service provider here.

In 1998, more companies joined the industry including Miri Belait Transport Company and Miri City Bus.

“All bus companies have been struggling in making profits over the years. Our board, too, has made all efforts, but to no avail.

“Thus, in MTC annual general meeting on May 23, 2024, all shareholders had unanimously agreed and decided to end the stage bus service,” said Lee.

He also announced that MTC board decided not to be part of the Miri Smart Bus services programme, which was introduced by MoTS last year.

“The fine-print is that bus companies like us have to pay upfront a huge lump sum and MoTS would only reimburse us after 20 months.

“Furthermore, during the operation of the smart buses, our company would not be allowed to charge our own bus fares,” he said, adding that this posed a challenge for them to pay their drivers’ salaries, fuel expenses, maintenance, and loan interest rates – among other commitments.

“MoTS has also required us to do away with old buses when the smart buses begin operation in July, and with all those restrictions and challenges, we feel that it would be wise for us not to participate in this initiative.

“We are already having difficulties in running the old buses,” he added.

Moreover, Lee said MTC’s business focus now would be on its long-distance bus service.

“We are looking forward to getting better business opportunities with the completion of the Sarawak section of the Pan Borneo Highway.