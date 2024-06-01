Spirit of Gawai Dayak – A personal recollection

THE very first celebration of Gawai Dayak festival as we know it today was hosted on June 1, 1963, at the residence of Datuk Michael Buma, a Betong native, in Bukit Siol Kandis in Kuching.

He was a close family friend of the Ongs. His daughter Margaret was my sister Edrea’s classmate at St Mary’s School, and another, Molly, was to become my colleague years later at The Borneo Company Ltd.

However it was not until 1965 that June 1 was officially gazetted as a Sarawak public holiday – thereafter, becoming a symbol of unity, harmony, hope and a common political aspiration for the Dayak community.

The term ‘Gawai Dayak’ comes from ‘Gawai’, meaning festival, and Dayak – a collective name for all the indigenous peoples of Sarawak who form the majority in the state.

Previously known as the ‘Sea Dayaks’ who are now known as the Iban, the ‘Land Dayaks’, now the Bidayuh, and a grouping known as Orang Ulu, which includes over 200 riverine and hill-dwelling ethnic sub-groups led by the Kayan, the Kenyah and the Lun Bawang.

Although these people have common traits, each group has its own dialect, customs, laws, territories and culture.

They were formerly animists and pagans, but in recent times, many have converted to Christianity, with Anglicans, Catholics and the evangelicals forming the majority.

My very first Gawai spent with my fellow Iban and Bidayuh classmates were during our late schooldays in 1967 to 1969.

I recall with nostalgia two trips upcountry.

The first was in 1967 to Kampong Kiding, at the roof of the Penrissen Range – the Bidayuh Highlands – a rather exciting, but strenuous journey as we spent hours (plus lots of sweat!) climbing very steep slopes and hills to get to our destination.

We were greeted very enthusiastically by our hosts, the family of classmates Carot Ripid and (late) Beno Asau.

Our hosts had welcomed us by rubbing the previous night’s black soot (scrapped from the bottom of their used cooking pots) onto our faces and greeted us with wallops of warm ‘tuak’ (rice wine) and recently-harvested rice accompanied by a much-welcome meal.

On a later visit to another area in the second division – the Melugu New Village – with a bigger group of former classmates, we were taken around to each and every single ‘bilek’ (door, or each homestead) of the longhouse, and again, the welcoming parties were enthusiastic and jovial, making sure that we had our fill of ‘tuak’ and cakes.

Sarawakians of all races and religions are famous for being overwhelming hosts at festivals, especially celebratory ones like Gawai Dayak, Hari Raya, Chinese New Year and more.

I learned an early lesson, at 17 years old, during my first Gawai visit to a friend’s house: that once his neighbours learned of any visitors within earshot or walking distance, they would instantly extend an invitation for them to ‘visit or drop by’ right after they had finished with their initial visitation.

It is neither polite nor courteous to say ‘no’, especially during such festive occasions.

‘The more, the merrier’ has always been the welcoming cry.

During my working days in Sibu and Miri during the 1970s, the Gawai I found was celebrated with much gusto, merriment and boisterous fellowship. A lot of it happened in groups, usually back in the head house or a host’s residence.

No expense was spared as beers, whiskies, ‘tuak’ and other spirits flowed, and the food and snacks laid out on the tables were never empty – as if by magic, they get refilled, topped up or swiftly cooked afresh.

I have attended a great many of such occasions over the years, each and every single one as memorable as the last. The stories I can tell would range from the comedic to the sad; the tragic to the magical; from long-winded hosts who could never stop telling us stories, to sad ones who would weep upon over-imbibing on his brandy or ‘tuak’.

One of the more memorable Gawai events that I had attended was on a roadtrip with friends from my church then, St Faith’s at Kenyalang in Kuching, on the road to Simanggang and Saratok in 1990.

We were invited to Dato Sri Edmund Langgu’s longhouse near Saratok, and a great feast had awaited us.

Much dancing, music, food and general merriment – all this had already started in the morning by the time we arrived. We reached there around 10am and being the perfect host himself, Dato Seri had insisted on ensuring that we all had full glasses of whatever spirit he had on his table, ranging from Hennessy XO to Chivas Regal and many others too assorted for me to name.

Among the dozen or so in our party, only two of us were drinkers – and of course, we were chosen to represent all!

Suffice it to say that by noon, I was flat on the floor in the outside ‘ruai’ (common area)!

Later on, I found out that it was not either the mix of the XO or Chivas that did me in, but the non-stop ‘tuak’ that the women from the surrounding ‘bileks’ kept coming back to force down our throats – literally!

Ever since then, the scent of ‘tuak’ sends me into that unforgettable ‘moment of nostalgia’!

However, I must also mention that I was not the sole guest who was flat on the floor of the ‘ruai’ that late afternoon – around me there were another two very able-bodied, stockier and definitely stronger-looking local men, sprawling out in the same manner.

A pack of four, maybe five pet dogs were among us on the floor as well!

I took much consolation after that sight!

On yet another trip during a different Gawai festival, I had visited a colleague then from Sebor, Sarawak, William Howell, in his rather remotely-tucked away village off rural Simanggang.

It was around the mid-1990s; there was neither Google maps nor Waze, nor smartphone.

Only the actual physical maps were available and I did not bring any.

As usual, typically all locals would tell you that their houses ‘oh, so easy to find – just follow this, go along that, it’s right after this (landmark)’, and tend to give you a ridiculous travel time of ‘it’s only 20 minutes from town!’

Going by his directions, we drove off the main trunk road, onto smaller unpaved hilly terrain, down valleys and over wet padi fields (single lane only – unpaved road) with a couple of squeaky two-planks makeshift for a bridge over a huge monsoon drain; and had to turn around and made a few U-turns; finally, after two hours of ‘a supposedly 20-minute trip’, we managed to reach our destination!

We were surprised with the very warm welcome that had awaited us – the Tuai Rumah (longhouse chieftain) and his family and lots of heavily-imbibed friends were literally at the gate of the longhouse to greet us with ‘Selamat Gawai’!

However, I could not see my friend William among them. I had to go search for him.

Lo and behold, he was happily imbibing himself with a group of jolly merrymakers – or as they would say in America: “He was way, way gone!”

The Tuai Rumah honoured us by making a speech in Iban, in which it was later translated to me that he had bade a warm welcome to the first ever ‘group of aliens’ to ever visit his humble abode.

Apparently no one other than family relatives or nearby villagers had ever set foot there!

We felt highly honoured in return.

In more recent times, since the 2000s, we have spent many wonderful Gawai gatherings and other socials at our good friends’ Mina Trang and husband Jacobus Witte – a retired Dutch who used to work for Fokker.

They have a lovely country homestead at Mile 24 of Kuching-Serian Road, just off Beratok.

Mina has, over the years, introduced to her friends the wondrous discoveries of edible plants, leaves and shoots of wild flora found around her home, idyllic in its surrounding, padi fields in front and a hillock backyard with durian trees, ‘midin’ (wild ferns) and other delicious edible plants.

We have been pampered by her superb culinary arts, and of course, Jacobus’ famous smoked Norwegian mackerels.

My long-time friend David Topping, whose daughter Rebecca (her mother’s Bidayuh) is my god-daughter, celebrates Gawai whenever he manages to be back in Kuching – always boozy evenings with lots of barbequed meats and yummy food.

Another Bidayuh, Jenny Hardin and her American husband Steve Hardin always celebrate Gawai at their sumptuous home in Serian. Our ‘Happy Hour’ gang would spend hours there enjoying the hospitality of food, drinks and scenery.

I have also spent memorable Gawai with many good friends – there are far too many to mention here, but I would be amiss to not name a few closer ones like Tan Sri Datuk Amar Wilson Baya Dandot, Mering Wan and family, Anthony Tingang, the Blassan family (the late Albert Blassan), Joe Jinggut, Rose Benett and Felly Jaboh.

Today, I can only reminisce fondly about past Gawai that I had spent with friends and family alike.

Yes, I have family members who celebrate as a few of my cousins and nephews have married Iban, Bidayuh and Orang Ulu spouses.

I have enjoyed the camaraderie, the harmony and the warmth of their generosity, friendship and openness, which I know for sure will continue and live on in our beloved land of Sarawak.

The ’Spirit of Gawai’ will always be the guiding light forward as a common love, for our Motherland Sarawak will always remind us of our common bond – Dayak, Chinese, Malay, Indian, Eurasian and more.

May I take this opportunity to wish all who are celebrating today a ‘Selamat Gawai Dayak – Gayu Guru Gerai Nyamai’.

Stay safe, keep well and may God bless you all always.