Three JKKKs in Kota Sentosa receive certificates of appointment

KUCHING (June 1): Three village development and security committees (JKKK) under the Kota Sentosa state constituency received their certificates of appointment for the 2024-2025 term, during a programme here on Thursday.

The three are JKKK Taman BDC and Satria Jaya, JKKK Kawasan Stampin and JKKK Kampung Stampin Cina, represented by Kapitan Boon Boon Min, Capt Wong Ka Chuang and Capt Chai Yong Liang, respectively.

Kuching District officer Sofhi Jebal presided over the ceremony, witnessed by Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap, Temenggong Dato Tan Joo Phoi and Penghulu Lai Boon Khee.

In his address to the appointed members, Yap emphasised the significance of their roles in serving the community and safeguarding against divisive elements.

In highlighting the importance of fostering unity among the diverse communities in Sarawak, Yap also underscored the need for JKKK members to act as conduits between the residents and the relevant authorities.

“This is vital to ensure that the local concerns are effectively addressed; thus, enabling the facilitation of development initiatives.

“Collaboration, teamwork and dedication among JKKK members are imperative towards realising progress and prosperity in the constituency in alignment with Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030,” said Yap.