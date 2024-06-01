Tudan folks receive Gawai goodies from PH Sarawak secretary

MIRI (June 1): Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak secretary Alan Ling recently presented more than 100 food baskets to the villagers of Kampung Tudan ahead of this year’s Gawai Dayak celebration.

In a statement issued in connection with the programme, Ling called upon Dayak youths to equip themselves with good education and discipline, and also to strive becoming foresighted individuals.

He advised those interested politics to go ahead, adding that through this field, they could serve the people and the country.

“Politics involves everyone and it covers many things including efforts to achieve better quality of life and also the future of our children.

“The younger generation of Dayaks should be actively involved in politics towards shaping a better future for Sarawak, and for Malaysia.

Ling also expressed his wish for the people from various racial, religious and social backgrounds to continue living in harmony with one another, and to always uphold this spirit.

“We may have different opinions, but we are one family – we are all children of Malaysia,” he added.

Ling, also member of the National Sports Council (MSN) management board, called upon the parents to pay closer attention to their children’s education and to encourage them in sports.

“This is to build a balanced and well-disciplined generation who one day, will become the future leaders of the country,” he said.