Varsities ink MoU for October’s Asian Cultural Heritage Forum

KUCHING (June 1): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian commended the collaborative efforts of Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak (Swinburne) and Fudan University China via a memorandum of understanding (MoU) inked for the hosting of Asian Cultural Heritage Youth Forum 2024.

The forum which is set to take place here from Oct 1 to 5 serves as a platform for youths from across Asia to share best practices in protecting and optimising the use of cultural heritage, as well as promoting its sustainable development.

“We are honoured as Sarawak has been chosen to host this forum on cultural heritage as cultural heritage is not only a treasure to one’s country, but also a soul to a nation,” said Dr Sim, who is also the state Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government.

“The youths are also important, not just for the future of the country but also holds the key to the survival of the culture; so with this event, this will also help us share what Sarawak has to offer,” he added.

Moreover, such event ensures that the knowledge of cultures and their preservation needs can be shared to all to ensure their survival, he said.

“With the state’s diverse heritage, Sarawak is the best place to host this event and when October comes, a lot of youths will be coming over to Sarawak.

“We can learn from them and they can learn from us as well,” he said, citing the forum’s pivotal role in strengthening cultural exchanges.

Dr Sim earlier witnessed the MoU signing ceremony between the two universities to mark their commitment to fostering academic and research excellence.

Signing the MoU on behalf of Swinburne Sarawak was Pro Vice-Chancellor and chief executive officer (CEO) Prof Lau Hieng Ho, while Fudan University was represented by Dean of Department of History Prof Huang Yang.

Prof Lau said among the objectives of the forum were to promote the conservation of cultural heritage and inspire future generations to value and protect their cultural identities.

“This forum provides a unique opportunity for young people to learn, share and collaborate on sustainable practices that benefit their communities and the world,” he said.

Meanwhile, Swinburne Sarawak in a press release said the forum will welcome more than 100 university students from 20 countries and they will present their case studies on the application of local and traditional knowledge in the conservation efforts and the utilisation of cultural heritage in their everyday environment.

The university said participants will also have the opportunity to learn from the field experts and engage with local communities through cultural immersions and nature excursions.

The forum is supported by the China Cultural Heritage Foundation and the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak.

Among those present at the event were Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting and Deputy State Secretary Datu Hii Chang Kee.