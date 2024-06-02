Association optimistic of state weightlifters bagging medals in Sukma XXI

KUCHING (June 2): Sarawak weightlifters are capable of delivering medals for the state contingent in the 21st Malaysia Games (Sukma XXI), to be running from Aug 17 to 24.

In this respect, Sarawak Weightlifting Association president Romeo Christopher Tegong has expressed hope that this time, the three athletes who competed in the past Sukma could bring home medals from their respective categories.

“We are banking on these three, who were silver and bronze medalists at Sukma XX MSN (National Sports Council) in Kuala Lumpur, to deliver the medals this time.

“With hard work, good strategy and strong fighting spirit, we can win gold.

“The other members of the weightlifting squad are still young; for them to delivers some medals, that would be a bonus,” he told reporters when met at the Gawai Dayak 2024 Open House hosted by Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu at his residence in Jalan Wan Alwi.

Rentap, the Layar assemblyman, is a past president of the association.

According to Romeo, there are 16 gold medals on offer in weightlifting for Sukma XXI and Sarawak have finalised eight athletes each for the men and women’s team.

“We will compete in all the categories to be contested. The Sarawak weightlifters shall undergo intensive centralised training in Betong, starting this July.

“Apart from that, we are also preparing them to be both physically and mentally strong.

“Some of them will be going to the national championship in Segamat, Johor later this month,” he added.