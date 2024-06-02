Bintulu police arrest 3 men for cable theft

BINTULU (June 2): Three men were arrested by the Bintulu District Police Headquarters’ Criminal Investigation Department for stealing cables from a substation here on Thursday.

According to Bintulu police chief Supt Nixon Joshua Ali, the arrests were made after a police report at 3.58am.

“Acting on the information, all the suspects were successfully arrested in less than 24 hours at an unnumbered house at 9.30am,” he said.

He said after interrogating the suspects, who were aged between 25 and 35, some excess pieces of metal and cable skin that had been peeled off and left by them in a nearby bush were discovered.

A motorcycle believed to have been used by the suspects during the incident was also seized.

Nixon said the suspects would be investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft.

“If convicted, the suspects can be jailed for up to seven years or fined or both and for a second or subsequent offence be jailed, fined and whipped,” he said.

Nixon said stern action would be taken against individuals or any parties involved, especially dealers of scrap metal shops.

He warned the operators to comply with their licences and not to buy stolen or suspicious items.

The police also appealed to members of the public who have information regarding the theft of telecommunication cables or cables and electrical connections to contact the Bintulu IPD Operations Room at 086-318304.