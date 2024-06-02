Body of teen boy who fell into Sg Lemujan found

BINTANGOR (June 2): The body of a 13-year-old boy who fell into Sungai Lemujan near Rh Thomas Liman Lempa Ampu, Jalan Wak Pakan here was found today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the body of the victim, identified as Vincent Tiong, was discovered by members of the public at 8.40am about 50 metres downstream from where he was last seen.

A search and rescue (SAR) operation was launched on Saturday after the incident was reported at 2.33pm.

The victim reportedly fell into the river at 11am yesterday.

The victim’s body was handed over to the police for further action and the SAR operation ended at 8.50am.