Sunday, June 2
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Head of State graces Bishop’s Gawai Dayak open house

Head of State graces Bishop’s Gawai Dayak open house

0
By Ting Tieng Hee on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Danald (third left) and his wife Datin Julia Jack (second right) take one for the album with Wan Junaidi (fourth right), Fauziah (third right) and (from left) Yap and Dr Ripin.

KUCHING (June 2): Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi graced Rt Revd Datuk Danald Jute’s Gawai Dayak open house at Bishop’s House here today.

The Anglican Bishop of Sarawak and Brunei Rt Revd welcomed Wan Junaidi and other guests, including Deputy Minister II of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dr Ripin Lamat; Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang; and Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap.

“We as Christians are humble and profoundly grateful to Tun Pehin and Toh Puan for gracing this Gawai Open House today.

“Gawai for us is not just a celebration or a holiday — it is also a God-given marker that he created so many different ethnicities in culture and the beauty of different colours; more so here in Sarawak,” he said in his welcoming speech.

The Bishop also took the opportunity to assure the Head of State that he and the Christian community will continue to serve society through the 50 schools and churches throughout Sarawak.

Sponsored links