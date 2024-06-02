Head of State graces Bishop’s Gawai Dayak open house

KUCHING (June 2): Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi graced Rt Revd Datuk Danald Jute’s Gawai Dayak open house at Bishop’s House here today.

The Anglican Bishop of Sarawak and Brunei Rt Revd welcomed Wan Junaidi and other guests, including Deputy Minister II of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dr Ripin Lamat; Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang; and Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap.

“We as Christians are humble and profoundly grateful to Tun Pehin and Toh Puan for gracing this Gawai Open House today.

“Gawai for us is not just a celebration or a holiday — it is also a God-given marker that he created so many different ethnicities in culture and the beauty of different colours; more so here in Sarawak,” he said in his welcoming speech.

The Bishop also took the opportunity to assure the Head of State that he and the Christian community will continue to serve society through the 50 schools and churches throughout Sarawak.