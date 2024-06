Thunderstorms, heavy rain expected in several places in S’wak, Sabah

KUCHING (June 2): Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit several places in Sarawak, Sabah and Peninsula until 2pm today, said the Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia)

According to a warning issued earlier today, Sarikei (Meradong) and Mukah in Sarawak as well as West Coast (Papar and Penampang) and Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan and Sandakan) in Sabah will be experiencing such bad weather.

MetMalaysia said similar weather conditions are also expected to occur in Perlis, Kedah (Langkawi, Kubang Pasu and Kota Setar), Selangor (Klang and Kuala Langat), and Johor (Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru).