TYT graces Gawai Dayak celebration at Uggah’s residence

KUCHING (June 2): Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar graced the Gawai celebration at the residence of Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas in BDC here today.

The Head of State and his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi were welcomed by Uggah and his wife Datin Amar Dato Doreen Mayang upon their arrival.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang were also among the esteemed guests at Uggah’s Gawai Dayak open house.

Guests were treated to a sumptuous buffet as well as traditional Iban ‘ngajat’ and music performances as entertainment.

Among other distinguished guests present were Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali; Deputy Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Dr Ripin Lamat; Chief Political Secretary to the Premier Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman; and Satok assemblyman Dato Ibrahim Baki.