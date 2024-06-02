Uggah: Dayak community must play role in helping govt develop Sarawak

KUCHING (June 2): Members of the Dayak community have been called on to play their part in helping the Sarawak government develop the state.

In making the call, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said Dayaks must take part and participate in the various development initiatives, irrespective of whether they are a student, farmer, businessman, and so on.

“They should ask what they can do to help Sarawak develop with our visionary Premier, who has come up with various initiatives and policies that will bring benefit to Sarawak’s future,” he told reporters at the Gawai Dayak Open House here yesterday.

He pointed out that Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had introduced development initiatives including the formation of regional development agencies to coordinate development, particularly in rural areas across Sarawak.

“We have nine regional development agencies and these agencies that have been set up to implement projects have benefitted the Dayak community,” he stressed.

On the Gawai Dayak Open House, Uggah said Dayak leaders were very honoured to see people from all walks of life turning up at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching to celebrate the festival with them.

“I can see that the guests are from all races and religions. They flocked here to show our unity and the Dayak community, especially the organising committee of this open house, are very pleased and honoured,” he said.

He said Gawai Dayak is an occasion for the Dayaks to strengthen their friendships not only among themselves but also with other races and religions in Sarawak.

“Sarawak is known for its religious and racial harmony, and this is part of the way for us to nourish this racial harmony,” he said.

Around 7,000 visitors attended the open house, which was graced by Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi, as well as Abang Johari and his wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang.