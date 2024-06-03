28 evacuated after flood hits Nanga Tada Resettlement Scheme

SIBU (June 3): A temporary evacuation centre has been opened at Dewan Penghulu Seribu Nanga Tada after the Nanga Tada Resettlement Scheme was hit by flood last night.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement, said a total of 28 flood victims, comprising 15 men, eight women and five children are being house at the evacuation centre.

Bomba said the water level had risen to about one foot above the floor level in a double-storey house and three single-storey houses.

“Following this, Bomba contacted the district officer and district police chief to inform on the need for immediate evacuation since the water has not receded and it was still raining.

“At 10.30am, the temporary evacuation centre at Dewan Penghulu Seribu Nanga Tada was opened after obtaining a consent from the Kanowit district officer,” it added.