ESSCom officer laid to rest

KOTA KINABALU (June 3): Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom)’s Land Operations Division chief-of-staff, Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC) Datuk Chandrasehkaran Muthu was laid to rest at the Fook Lu Siew funeral parlor here on Monday.

The 56-year-old fondly known as Chandra, was cremated after Hindu rites, with a diverse crowd in attendance.

ESSCom commander Deputy Commissioner Datuk Victor B. Sanjos described Chandra as a very dedicated officer who was liked by many for his friendly attitude.

“His passing is a great loss to the team,” said Victor in his eulogy.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun meanwhile said that apart from his dedication, Chandra was also a hardworking person.

Also at the wake were other senior officials from security forces, veteran entertainer Datuk DJ Dave, Kiulu assemblyman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai and Likas assemblyman Tan Lee Fatt.

On June 1, Chandra was rushed to the Sabah Women’s and Children’s Hospital after he was found unconscious at his house at around 7am, where he was later pronounced dead at 8.45am.

The Johorean received his first posting at the Penampang police station as a cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1994 and worked his way up the ranks.

He also served as the Kota Kinabalu district police chief from 2014 to 2018.

Chandra is survived by his wife Datin Vyetty Thomas Tajal, and their two daughters and one son aged 16 to 20.