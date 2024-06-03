Family of four injured after car skids, falls into ravine in Kanowit

SIBU (June 3): A family of four suffered minor injuries after the car they were travelling in skidded and fell into a ravine at Jalan Germai Baru in Kanowit yesterday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement, said they were notified about the incident at 9.17am and six firefighters were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the location, it was found that a single-vehicle accident had occurred, involving a car which skidded and fell into the ravine.

“All of the victims managed to get out of the car before the arrival of the firefighters,” the statement read.

Bomba said a woman suffered a sprained leg, while the man and his two sons aged 4 and 11, suffered minor injuries.

The firefighter ended the operation at 9.50am after ensuring that the situation was safe.