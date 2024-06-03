Fatimah: New road from Dalat to Sibu expected to boost devt in Kpg Kut Muara

DALAT (June 3): The construction of a new road from Dalat to Sibu is expected to boost development in Kampung Kut Muara, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister, emphasised that once this route is completed, Kampung Kut Muara will once again become a primary route to Sibu, as well as to Dalat and the surrounding areas.

“When this route is completed, it will shorten the travel time from Dalat to Sibu to only one hour, and Kampung Kut Muara will once again be the main route to Sibu or vice versa.

“Because we are in a strategic location, this will accelerate development in Kampung Kut Muara just like before,” she said when officiating at the Pesta Kaul Kut Muara festival yesterday.

Fatimah, who is also Dalat assemblywoman, highlighted that Kampung Kut Muara used to be the primary route to Sibu via the river.

However, water transport is no longer a priority since the road connecting Dalat to Mukah, Selangau, and subsequently to Sibu was completed, she added.

“That’s why we need to continue developing this area, especially in terms of infrastructure, for the convenience of the people who will come here.

“Once all these infrastructures are built or upgraded, we will also be able to organise various major activities that will help boost the local economy,” she said.

Meanwhile, Fatimah extended her congratulations to the organising committee of the Pesta Kaul Kut Muara for successfully organising the festival.

She believed that holding various events and activities such as futsal competitions, water sports, stage performances will benefit the local economy.