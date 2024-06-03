Fire destroys ground floor of three-storey shoplot in Sarikei

SARIKEI (June 3): The ground floor of a three-storey shoplot at Jalan Abdul Rahman here was destroyed in a fire yesterday.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said they were notified about the incident at 5.48pm and firefighters from the Sarikei fire station were rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was reported that the fire involved a three-storey shoplot, which was 85 per cent destroyed on the ground floor.

“The firefighters managed to control the fire from spreading to the upper floors and nearby units,” it added.

Bomba said six firefighters from the Bintangor fire station also assisted in the firefighting operation.

“The firefighters used the offensive and defensive techniques to put out the fire until the fire was fully extinguished,” it added.

The whole operation ended at 7.10pm.

No injuries were reported during the incident, and the cause of the fire and total losses are being investigated.