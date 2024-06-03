Firemen clean up oil spill at Jalan Chawan

KUCHING (June 3): Firefighters were deployed to clean-up an oil spill caused by an accident at Jalan Chawan here this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement, said they were notified about the oil spill at 8.56am today and the firefighters from the Kuching fire station were dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, there was an oil spill along the road caused by an accident. The firefighters proceeded to scatter sawdust on the road,” it added.

Bomba said once the road has been deemed safe for motorists, the firefighters ended the operation at 9.11am.