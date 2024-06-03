Firemen clear uprooted tree in Muara Tebas

KUCHING (June 3): Firefighters were deployed to clear an uprooted tree that fell onto a road at a junction near Muara Tebas here this morning.

According to Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), they were notified about the incident at 8.06am and eight firefighters from Tabuan Jaya fire station were dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the tree had fallen and landed in the middle of the road. The firefighters used a chainsaw to cut the fallen tree and clear the road,” he said in a statement.

The operation, which lasted one and a half hours, ended at 10.05pm after the road was cleared.