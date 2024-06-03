Foreigner arrested for alleged involvement in armed robbery in Sibu

SIBU (June 3): Police have arrested an 18-year-old Indonesian man for suspected involvement in an armed robbery case of a 55-year-old female e-hailing driver here on May 30.

Sibu Police Chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the suspect, who has no valid travel documents, was picked up at Jalan Ling Kai Cheng at about 1.30pm on June 2.

He said the incident occurred at Jalan Teku-Pasai Siong at around 4.30am on May 30 when the victim picked the suspect up and drove him to a nearby location.

“The suspect suddenly placed a knife on the victim’s neck but she managed to escape from the car,” he said, adding that the victim only sustained light injuries during the incident.

Zulkipli said the suspect drove off with the victim’s car and valuables but met with an accident not long after that and decided to flee.

He said the suspect was tested negative for drugs and has been remanded for 14 days until June 17 for further investigation.

He said the case will be investigated under Section 392/397 of the Penal Code for armed robbery.