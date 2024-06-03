Hikmah to establish special IPT in Sarawak to produce multi-skilled Muslim scholars

KUCHING (June 3): Sarawak aims to produce Muslim scholars who are proficient in the Quran studies and also in the fields of science and technology.

In stating this, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said this amalgamation of knowledge would contribute to both religious and scientific domains.

In this respect, he hailed the establishment of the Hikmah Islamic Technology College (HiTec) as an institution of higher learning (IPT) that should be able to equip the ‘tahfiz’ (Islamic religious school) students with the relevant technological knowledge and skills.

“HiTec will make available technology-based programme, including those relating to digitalisation, multimedia and aerospace at diploma level.

“We are set to build a new building for a primary-level ‘tahfiz’, from where the students would continue to the secondary-level ‘tahfiz’ and after completion of this, they could pursue further education at HiTec, where they could take up courses on information technology and other disciplines based on technology.

“What this means is that we would have those who are in tune with the spirit and the teachings of the Quran but at the same time, are just as knowledgeable in technology, especially in the fields that are beneficial to mankind,” he told reporters when met at the Harakah Islamiah (Hikmah)’s 21st Triennial Delegates Assembly (TDA) at Hikmah Exchange here yesterday.

Adding on, Abang Johari said the estimated cost for the tahfiz primary school would be around RM40 million, but for HiTec, he projected that the amount would have to be larger.

However, he added: “Hikmah has its own financial sources, in that it would not be too reliant on the government.”

On the objective of the HiTec and also the establishment of the primary and secondary tahfiz, Abang Johari said in Islam, mastering both the Quran and the fields of science are essential.

“At the end of the day, what we want is to produce multi-skilled Muslim scholars. This has always been a fundamental aspect of Islam,” he said.

Meanwhile, the TDA at Hikmah Exchange yesterday gathered 200 observers and representatives of all Hikmah branches in the country: namely Kuching, Samarahan, Serian, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Kapit, Mukah, Bintulu, Miri, Limbang and the Federal Territories.

In a statement, the movement said the assembly served as the most viable platform for those in Hikmah to put forth their ideas, recommendations and proposals meant to elevate the roles and status of the organisation in the development of the ‘ummah’ (society).

Other than Abang Johari and his wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, other dignitaries present were Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya, Hikmah president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr Abdul Aziz Husain and deputy president Datu Misnu Taha, as well as Hikmah secretary-general Datu Abang Muhammad Shibli Abang Mohd Nailie.