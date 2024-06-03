Man killed, three others injured in accident at Jalan Sri Aman-Betong

KUCHING (June 3): A man was killed while three others were injured in an accident involving car and a sports utility vehicle (SUV) at Jalan Sri Aman-Betong today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement, said they were notified about the incident at 2.16pm and firefighters from the Sri Aman fire station were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the car was driven by a senior citizen, who did not suffer any injuries.

“There were four people in the SUV and three of them were rescued by members of the public. The 47-year-old driver was trapped in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics,” it added.

Bomba said they managed to extricate the victim’s body from the vehicle before handing him over to the police for further action.

The firefighters ended the operation at 4.10pm after cleaning up the debris from the accident.