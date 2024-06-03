Minister urges sports clubs to identify talents to represent S’wak at national, international level

MUKAH (June 3): Talent identification is one of the strategies to produce potential athletes to represent Sarawak at the national and international level, said Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said this process could be adopted by every sports club, which should have short- and long-term plans for their potential athletes.

This should then be followed up with proper training and this is where the coach’s role is crucial in developing the potential of these athletes to the highest level, she said.

“Even the coach must continue to develop and improve their skills,” she said at the closing ceremony of the ‘Pertandingan Badminton Antara Beregu Piala Dato Sri Hajah Fatimah Abdullah Tertutup Dalat’ here on Sunday.

She said to win in competitions, it always starts with talent identification, and she said the Oya Badminton Club has done this after successfully identifying potential athletes who can be further developed.

Fatimah said with proper and sufficient training from experienced coaches and more exposure in various competitions, these athletes can go further.

“If they are given the opportunity to compete with others, not just at homeground events, we can know the level they are at now,” she said.

She added it was important for the club to have a clear direction and vision, even with limited facilities, and it should never be an excuse to not produce potential athletes.

She said Sarawak has potential para-athletes in Ashely Ireneus Jeck, who is now competing internationally in wheelchair badminton.

She was also informed the Oya Badminton Club has produced its own potential athlete, who will be competing in the upcoming Para-Sukma 2024 in Sarawak.

She said Sarawak is aiming to reclaim the Para-Sukma championship title after losing to Sabah in the 2022 edition.