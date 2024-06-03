One killed, two others injured in crash near Julau

JULAU (June 3) One dead and two others were injured when the car they were traveling in crashed into a road divider at Jalan KJD, some 200 metres to Julau last night.

The deceased was identified as Eveely Emilya Epah, 22, from Mupoh Baroh, Spak, Betong.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said firefighters from Bintangor fire station were dispatched to the scene after receiving a distress call at 10.15pm.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that a female was pinned to the front passenger seat,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters managed to extricate the female passenger from the car, but she was pronounced dead at the scene by the paramedics.

It added that the two other victims; a 25-year-old man sustained minor injuries to his right hand and a 19-year-old girl suffered a broken left leg.

The injured victims were sent to hospital by an ambulance while the deceased’s body was handed over to the police for further action.