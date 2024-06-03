Over 500 participate in 4th Sarawak Nash Hash 2024 Red Dress Run in Bintulu

BINTULU (June 3): Over 500 people participated in the 4th Sarawak Nash Hash 2024 Red Dress Run programme here on Saturday.

The event was flagged off by Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang.

Pang said he was happy to see participants from other parts of Sarawak, as well as from Peninsular Malaysia, Brunei, Australia, the US and South America, all gathered in Bintulu for the event.

“Welcome to Malaysia, Sarawak and Bintulu. For Hasher Bintulu, I count on you to be a great host to take good care of our friends and guests, show them our cultural uniqueness, ethnic diversity and local delicacies, and take them to the longhouse to experience Gawai Dayak celebrations,” he said.

According to Pang, the aim of the event was to promote a healthy lifestyle and emphasise the importance of physical activity.

“Group running is not only good for physical health, but also strengthens friendships and prevents mental health problems,” he said.