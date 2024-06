SIBU (June 3): Part of the road along kilometre (KM) 9.1, Jalan Ulu Oya has been temporarily closed due to a landslide.

The Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR), announced the partial closure in a Facebook post yesterday, effective from yesterday till June 23.

“The road has been damaged due to a landslide,” it said.

For any enquiry on traffic flow, contact Sibu Division JKR at 084-314040 (office hours)/ DAL HCM Sdn Bhd at 084-220400 (office hours)/019-5741174 (24-hours).