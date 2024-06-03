Police report on claims GRS a tyrannical govt

KOTA KINABALU (June 3): Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah’s (Gagasan Rakyat) Information Bureau has lodged a police report against Parti Warisan’s (Warisan) Information Chief Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman following allegations of the latter equating the components of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to a Pharaoh.

The report was lodged by two committee members of the Information Bureau, Halil Ruffli and Tsabbit Mukti, at the Penampang police station.

Halil said that Azis’ statement was very malicious, implying that GRS is a tyrannical government likened to a Pharaoh, while the leaders of Warisan are like Moses.

“Azis Jamman’s speech clearly incites the people by using religion to mislead their faith. We know that the people of this state strongly reject extremists who use religion for political purposes, which will eventually lead to the fragmentation of Sabah’s unique community that has existed for so long,” Halil said.

“Therefore, I urge the people of Sabah not to be influenced by such political tactics,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tsabbit said, “we understand the State election will take place in a little over a year from now. Any party is free to campaign, but it should not be an excuse for political leaders to equate rival parties to a Pharaoh.”