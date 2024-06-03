Premier to deliver talk on Sarawak’s hydrogen economy in Australia this August

KUCHING (June 2): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is set to deliver a talk on Sarawak’s hydrogen economy in Australia this August.

In announcing this yesterday, he expressed pride over being the only Sarawakian leader that had been invited to speak about renewable energy in several prestigious international events, adding that this signified that Sarawak’s effort towards climate change had been receiving global attention.

“Being the first Sarawakian, and from the Asia Pacific region at that, to give talks on green economy, this affirms that we are on the right track.

“Insya-Allah (God-willing), this August, Australia has invited me too,” he said when speaking at the Harakah Islamiah (Hikmah)’s 21st Triennial Delegates Assembly (TDA) at Hikmah Exchange here yesterday.

Abang Johari further said that this year alone, he had received invitations from many world leaders including those from the Netherlands, Poland, Japan and Thailand.

“If they did not recognise us, they would not have invited me to give talks in Poland and Japan. Last month, I was in Bangkok to deliver presentation on renewable economy.

“It is important to understand that to gain this recognition, it is not easy. It needs hard work.

“Success does not just come by solely through luck,” he added.