Puncak Borneo MP: Bidayuh Gawai parade to be extended to other villages

KUCHING (June 3): The ‘Brarak & Bipajak Gawai Bisegu’ parade will be extended to other Bidayuh villages of different tribes, according to Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin.

This comes following the successful second edition of the parade, which took place at Kampung Segu Bunuk yesterday.

“We will spread our wings and invite other (village) associations. We feel the (sense of) togetherness is there. But for the first two years, we start with Kampung Segu Bunuk and when it is successful, we will invite other (Bidayuh) tribes to join in.

“I think that’s a good idea so that we can have that oneness and we can bond among our communities. We will definitely get the president of Persatuan Segu Bunuk Penrissen to consider inviting other (Bidayuh) tribes,” he said when met by the media during the parade.

Elaborating further, Willie said the event was held to strengthen the relationship between the Besegu Bunuk community, consisting of six villages namely Kampung Segu Bunuk, Kampung Sumur Bunuk, Kampung Sorot Bunuk, Kampung Bratan Bunuk, Kampung Sibatuh Bunuk and Kampung Punau Bunuk.

Additionally, the parade serves as a platform for youths to remember and experience their cultural heritage.

Organised by Persatuan Segu Bunuk Penrissen (PSBP), the ‘Brarak & Bipajak Gawai Bisegu 2024’ saw the contingents converged on Bung Barau Tourist Information Centre as early as 3pm.

Participants showcased traditional dances and chanting their villages’ names before embarking on the parade, heading towards the Kampung Bunuk longhouse.

Despite the downpour that happen since noon, participants remained enthusiastic and paraded along the village’s street, undeterred by the rain.

Similar like last year, members of the Kampung Sorot Bunuk contingent made the parade livelier, with chants, Gawai greetings and traditional dance performances.