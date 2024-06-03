Sarawak weightlifters capable of delivering medals in 21st Sukma, says association chief

KUCHING (June 3): Sarawak weightlifters are capable of delivering medals for the Sarawak Contingent in Sukma XXI Sarawak from Aug 17 until 24, said Sarawak Weightlifting Association president Romeo Christopher Tegong.

Romeo is hoping that the three lifters from the last Sukma can win medals in their respective categories.

“We are banking on the three athletes who were silver and bronze medalists at Sukma XX MSN Kuala Lumpur to deliver the medals.

“With hard work, some strategies and strong fighting spirit, we might even win gold.

“The rest of the squad are still young and if they can win some medals too it will be a bonus,” Romeo told reporters at the Gawai Open House hosted by Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu at his residence in Jalan Wan Alwi on Saturday.

Rentap is former president of the Sarawak Weightlifting Association.

According to Romeo, there are 16 weightlifting gold medals on offer during the upcoming Sukma, and Sarawak has finalised its men’s squad of eight lifters and women’s squad of eight lifters.

“We will be fielding our athletes in all the categories to be contested. The state lifters shall undergo centralised and intensive training in Betong starting July.

“Apart from that, we will be preparing them to be both physically and mentally strong. Some of them will be going to the national championship in Segamat, Johor later this month,” he added.