Tiong: Xiamen Airlines exploring possibility of Fuzhou-Sibu direct flight

SIBU (June 3): Xiamen Airlines is conducting a feasibility study to explore the possibility of a direct flight from Fuzhou in China to Sibu, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

He said no decision has been made yet on the matter.

“We want to request for many (flight) connectivity to our country especially to Sarawak. I have requested Xiamen Airlines to fly direct to Sibu. There is already a direct flight from China to Kuching but I requested them to fly (direct) to Sibu, including Bintulu.

“I have asked them (Xiamen Airlines) to assist because (if the route materialises), they are flying from Fuzhou to Sibu, which has a lot of Foochows.

“They (Xiamen Airlines) have come to conduct a study on the feasibility of such flight but it has not been confirmed yet. I have suggested to them, maybe to use Airbus 320, (or) 737-900 (aircraft),” said Tiong.

The Bintulu MP and Dudong assemblyman said this when asked to clarify a point during his speech at the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture (Motac) with Bawang Assan community event at Rumah Catherine Tamoh, Sungai Aup here today.

Earlier, Tiong said his ministry has requested for more air connectivity to the country, especially to Sarawak.

“There are discussions on direct flights to Kuching from China and also from other countries including Central Asia. We want to request many (air connectivity) to our country, especially Sarawak.”

Ting encouraged Sarawakians to work together to draw tourists to their respective areas.

Additionally, Tiong highlighted that the importance of offering traditional delicacies to tourists, as they seek to experience the culture and sample food of the various ethnic groups.

“So, let’s us work together to grow the economy of our respective areas.”

Also speaking were Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, who is also PDP senior vice-president, Tuai Rumah Catherine Tamoh and Temenggong Stanley Geramong.

Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Alice Lau, Sibu MP Oscar Ling and political secretary to Premier, Joshua Ting, were also present at the event.