Two motorcyclists killed in separate accidents in Bintulu on first day of Gawai

BINTULU (June 3) Two fatal road accidents were reported in Bintulu on the first day of Gawai Dayak on Saturday.

According to Bintulu police chief Supt Nixon Joshua Ali, the first accident occurred at Jalan Pan Borneo (Bintulu-Tatau) near the Bintulu Airport junction, involving a male motorcyclist at about 5am.

“The incident, which involved a lorry and a motorcycle, is believed to have occurred when the lorry driver stopped to tow a damaged vehicle on the shoulder of the road toward Bintulu town.

“Suddenly, the motorcycle came from behind and hit the truck’s right rear side,” he said.

Nixon said the 31-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

In the second road accident, another motorcyclist was killed after he lost control and crashed into the road barrier at Mile 10, Pan Borneo Bintulu-Miri Road at 5.30pm on Saturday.

“The incident occurred when the motorcyclist was travelling from Rumah Janting Batu 16, Jalan Pan Borneo Bintulu/Miri towards Bintulu Town.

“When he reached Mile 10 of Jalan Pan Borneo Bintulu/Miri, he lost control and crashed into the road barrier,” Nixon said.

He said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Nixon said both cases were being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Anyone with information about any of the cases is urged to contact the Bintulu police traffic on 086-338575 or the IPD Bintulu operations room on 086-318304.