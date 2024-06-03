Unduk Ngadau 2024: Contestants tested for proficiency in native language, public speaking

KOTA KINABALU (June 2): Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan 2024 (UNK 2024), the beauty pageant held in conjunction with the recent Kaamatan Festival, featured a significant ‘surprise’ format that tests the contestants’ mastery of their native language and basic public speaking skills.

The Institute for Development Studies (IDS) Sabah chief executive officer, Prof Madya Datuk Dr Ramzah Dambul, said this was particularly evident during the Top 15 round, highlighting the importance of both skills for each contestant.

“As the contest was upgraded to the national level, the Top 15 round became more challenging. Fifteen different keywords were announced two days in advance.

“However, the ultimate keywords for each of the unduk (contestant) were only randomly selected on the event day,” he said in a post on his Facebook page today.

He said the innovative format allowed only the candidates who excelled in native language proficiency and communication skills to qualify for the Top 7 round.

According to Ramzah, only those beautiful, intelligent ‘sumandak’ (lady) who have an amazing aura, personality, and charisma can become Unduk Ngadau as they will play a role as cultural ambassadors for the year ahead, participating in various activities and engagement sessions.

“The strategy for UNK 2024 is effective. This new format provides high recognition and appreciation to the unduks who have natural proficiency in the native language with a mastery in the public speaking techniques,” he added.

On the final day of the Kaamatan Festival last Friday, Hyellene Danius representing Inanam was crowned the winner of UNK 2024, defeating 50 other contestants and taking over the title from UNK 2023 winner Carol Abbey Gail.

The second and third place went to Elldiwirna Saimen of Kiulu and Monicka Majin, representing Keningau.

The fourth-place winner was Romandawi Gapari, representing KDCA Johor, while the fifth, sixth, and seventh places went to Liane Melve Grace Lias (Inanam), Elviana Gunong (Tongod), and Richella Kan Siang Feng (Kemabong).

The Unduk Ngadau is the highlight of the harvest festival, and this year marks its 64th edition. — Bernama