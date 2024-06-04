19-year-old girl injured after car catches fire at Jalan Kota Sentosa

KUCHING (June 4): A 19-year-old girl sustained injuries to her arms and legs after her car caught fire at Jalan Kota Sentosa last night.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in statement said firefighters from the Batu Lintang fire station were dispatched to the scene after receiving a call around 9.30pm.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the car was fully engulfed in flames in the middle of the road towards Mile 8. The victim sustained injuries to her arms and legs due to the incident,” it added.

Bomba said the victim was rescued from the vehicle by members of the public prior to the arrival of the firefighters and was sent to the hospital by an ambulance.

“The firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire and managed to put the it under control at 9.53pm. The fire was fully extinguished at 10.07pm,” it added.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.