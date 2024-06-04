Activist hails late Cpl Etin Bijam as ‘a fearless hero’

MIRI (June 4): Sarawak has lost another fearless hero, the late Cpl Etin Bijam, who was instrumental in defending the country against communist threats in the 1970s.

The recipient of the ‘Darjah Kebesaran Seri Pahlawah Gagah Perkasa’ (Grand Knight of Valour) – the nation’s highest federal award – passed away at Miri Hospital yesterday following complications from lung cancer.

In expressing sadness overhearing the news, Global Human Rights Federation Malaysia deputy president Peter John Jaban recalled meeting Etin here 15 years ago.

“I asked about his work in the Police Field Force and how he managed to peacefully deal with the infamous communist chief commander by the name of Ubong anak Nuing.

“The encounter left a deep impression of me. He (Etin), despite being opinionated, was actually a soft-spoken, humble man,” Peter told The Borneo Post here.

Adding on, the social activist called upon the government to provide better treatment to the nation’s heroes, in gratitude and appreciation for all the sacrifices that they had made.

“I believe he (Etin) should be accorded a full ceremonial funeral, regardless of rank.

“Our heroes must never be forgotten,” said Peter.