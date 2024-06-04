Adopt more bipartisan approach and include opposition in committees, Kong to S’wak govt

KUCHING (June 4): The Sarawak government should adopt a more open and bipartisan approach by including opposition members in the various committees, said Michael Kong.

The special assistant to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen said such inclusion was not solely a matter of fairness but also about improving governance quality.

He said it was disheartening to witness the disregard for his previous plea where he had advocated for the inclusion of opposition state elected representatives in the Sarawak Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

“In the recent announcement of the four committees, namely the PAC, House Committee, Public Petition Committee, and Committee of Privileges, there remains a glaring absence of opposition representation.

“During Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) tenure at the federal government post-14th General Election, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) had representation in the federal parliamentary PAC by then Betong MP (Datuk) Robert Lawson Chuat despite not being part of the ruling coalition.

“This illustrates a longstanding tradition of providing opportunities for opposition participation in nation-building endeavours,” he said in a statement.

He said previously, the opposition had played a role in the Sarawak PAC when Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) Chiew Chiu Sing was part of the committee.

“However, the erosion of inclusivity has become more apparent lately, particularly with GPS’s supermajority dominance of 80 seats versus the opposition’s two seats in the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN),” he said.

Kong said the past findings by the Sarawak PAC regarding weaknesses in the management and implementation of state government projects underscored the pressing need for accountability and transparency in public spending.

“These findings emphasise the necessity of incorporating diverse voices and perspectives to ensure thorough oversight and prevent mismanagement,” he said.

He said opposition members can offer valuable checks and balances, contribute to more comprehensive deliberations, and ensure that the state government remains accountable to all citizens.

“By facilitating opposition participation in these committees, we can collectively strive towards a more transparent, accountable, and democratic Sarawak,” said Kong.