Authorities urged to give attention to poor condition of stretch along KM12 of Jalan Durin-Kanowit

SIBU (June 4): A call has been made to the relevant authorities to give attention to the poor condition of a stretch along KM12 of Jalan Durin-Kanowit near here.

In voicing this out, political secretary to the National Unity Ministry, Dr Stephen William, said such condition could pose danger to motorists.

“The condition is deplorable, with countless potholes, posing hazard to the road users among the local residents.

“Moreover, things get even worse during the rainy season when the potholes are not visible as they are covered by the floodwaters.

“The drainage is also poor. The area has become heavily accident-prone,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

According to Stephen, many residents here are facing inconvenience due to the bad road condition.

“Throughout the Gawai Dayak holidays, there has been heavy traffic along this stretch.

“As such, I hope the relevant authorities would look into this matter urgently and take the necessary actions.”

Stephen had also lodged complaints via the MyJalan app, which then forwarded them to Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak.

“We are still awaiting response,” he added.