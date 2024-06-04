Azis rude and shallow-minded, says Nizam

KOTA KINABALU (June 4): Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah information chief Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan described his counterpart in Parti Warisan (Warisan), Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman, as rude and shallow-minded in his speech and labeling of others.

“He is rude, and it is not wrong for me to say that he is shallow-minded because he equates the components of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) party to a Pharaoh.

“Does he not know who the Pharaoh was and what his characteristics were when he ruled Egypt before the birth of Prophet Moses until he died being punished by God for mocking and belittling the teachings brought by Prophet Moses at that time?” Nizam said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Nizam, equating the Pharaoh with any party, especially from one leader to another, is a vile act and displays how shallow one’s knowledge is.

“The Pharaoh was also depraved and persecuted innocent lives by killing all male babies born after believing the words of his palace priests and soothsayers about the prophecy of his kingdom’s downfall,” he said.

Nizam claimed that Azis’ actions, which went viral in a recent video clip equating GRS with a Pharaoh, were seen as a desperate attempt to garner sympathy.

“Not just sympathy, but he is actually playing with slanderous sentiments, having bad intentions, and mocking the prophet’s history, which we all know well. His words were also inciting and filled with envy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nizam also reminded everyone to open their minds and hearts when evaluating and choosing leaders.

“It is inappropriate to associate such statements with Prophet Moses and political opponents as the Pharaoh. The struggle of Prophet Moses against the Pharaoh is vastly different from the struggles of certain political parties.

“The Pharaoh clearly defied faith and even claimed to be God. Equating the struggle of a certain party with the struggle of Prophet Moses and their political opponent as Pharaoh is highly contradictory to Islamic creed and the history of the prophets,” he stressed.

“If he can use religious stories, especially Islam, as a tool to twist stories and ‘sweet talk’ the people, I am convinced that his mind and emotions are also unstable and he is unfit to stand as a leader,” Nizam opined.