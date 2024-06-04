Bina Puri marks turnaround after 16 quarters of losses

KUALA LUMPUR (June 4): Bina Puri Holdings Bhd (Bina Puri) has completed a turnaround of its financial performance with a net profit of RM14.38 million for the third quarter ending March 31, 2024 (3QFY24), after sixteen consecutive quarters of losses, predominantly contributed by its construction segment.

During the same quarter of the 2023 fiscal year, the group recorded a net loss of RM16.81 million. 3QFY24 revenue also increased 57.68 per cent year-on-year to RM49.63 million.

On a nine-month basis, Bina Puri has narrowed its net losses to RM11.15 million from RM54.31 million previously. Revenue has also increased 39.9 per cent to RM136.62 million over the same period.

The improved performance of the group was mainly driven by the positive impact of the proposed scheme between Bina Puri Sdn Bhd (BPSB), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, and its scheme creditors.

This scheme was approved by the High Court of Malaya on January 24, 2024 and it was necessary for the group to restructure its finances and revive its financial situation.

Bina Puri’s core businesses comprise construction, property investment and development, quarry operations and power supply.

“After years of losses due to the lacklustre construction sector and the previous financial woes, the worst is over and the outlook for the industry appears much brighter, underpinned by the strong pipeline of jobs both in the public and private sector,” said group managing director Kevin Chai.

“We have successfully completed One Jesselton, Kota Kinabalu and 1Puri Commercial Centre, Kuching in the second half of the financial year 2024 and our focus remains on the completion of ongoing projects in a timely and efficient manner.

“We are also actively seeking out new business opportunities, not just to achieve financial stability and replenish our orderbook, but also to rebuild and revive Bina Puri as the construction and infrastructure behemoth that it once was.”

Looking ahead, Chai expects the construction segment to perform satisfactorily. The group will continue to exercise prudence in business dealings and implement various measures to improve operational efficiency, aiming to achieve financial stability and sustainability across its businesses.