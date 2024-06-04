Clarification on RM16 billion allocation needed – PBS

KOTA KINABALU (June 4): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s statement regarding the allocation of RM16 billion to the State Government in his speech during the closing ceremony of the 2024 State Level Kaamatan Festival Celebration on May 31 caused confusion among the rakyat that requires immediate clarification.

“Is it merely a factual error or a slip of the tongue? Does the RM16 billion actually refer to the allocation of RM6.2 billion approved by the Federal Government in its 2024 budget for Sabah?

“If not, where does the RM16 billion come from?” asked Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) Supreme Council member Datuk Fredian Gan.

Gan in a statement on Tuesday asked if the RM16 billion was another allocation channeled to the federal ministries or departments in this state without the knowledge of the State Government.

Leaders, both from the government and the opposition, he said, want to know the details of the RM16 billion allocation, which is said to exceed the 40 per cent claim by the State Government on the revenue collected from Sabah.

Therefore, clarification from the Federal Government is urgently needed to resolve this confusion and to prevent negative assumptions that could be manipulated by parties looking to take advantage of the situation, he stressed.