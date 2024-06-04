Continuous learning, adaptation among ways for SUPP to stay relevant, says party’s No 2

MIRI (June 4): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) would continue to learn from the past and adapt to changing societal trends as it has experienced many ups and downs throughout more than six decades.

Its deputy president Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, in highlighting this, regarded these as the way forward for the party to continue being relevant.

The state Minister of Transport and Senadin assemblyman also said the formation of SUPP, the oldest political party in Sarawak, was meant to fight for Sarawak’s independence from the British colonial government.

After that, it became a part of the then-ruling coalition Barisan Nasional (BN), and now under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), the focus was directed towards regaining Sarawak’s autonomous power and rights, he added.

“Then we have the rising use of ‘Internet of Things’, AI (artificial intelligence) and social media. The increasing global emphasis on attaining sustainable development goals (SDGs) to combat climate change has also brought changes to some aspects of our ways of life, and in planning and carrying out our development.

“All these things mean that we must adapt to the changes, and innovate to stay relevant in order for us to be able to meet the changing and rising expectations of the people,” said Lee in his speech for the SUPP flag-raising ceremony here today.

The text was read out by Councillor Jeffrey Phang.

The GPS-led Sarawak government, added Lee, under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, placed emphasis on digital and green economy in tandem with the need to reduce carbon emissions.

“Efforts are being made to go into carbon capture and carbon storage as well as carbon trading.

“There are, in fact, a number of remarkable achievements made by our GPS-led government.

“Sarawak’s revenue increased by more than double from RM5.9 billion in 2016, to RM13.3 billion in 2023. It is envisaged that it would increase further this year.

“That being said, with many more initiatives set to continue achieving progress and prosperity, one critical factor is political stability.

“It is imperative that we must stay united and focused on ensuring that Sarawak would be able to achieve the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 objectives.

“We must be on guard, and not to be distracted or unduly influenced by the extremists or people with hidden agenda within or outside Sarawak,” said Lee.

Meanwhile, the flag-raising ceremony to commemorate SUPP’s 65th anniversary this year also took place simultaneously at the Piasau and Pujut branches here today.

At SUPP Piasau, the branch’s vice-chairman Tong Shih Yee represented the chairman Datuk Sebastian Ting at the event, which also gathered the members of the Lambir and Bekenu branches.