Dr Sim: Politically stable govt under GPS essential to usher Sarawak into new era of growth

KUCHING (June 4): A politically stable government under the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition and loyal partnerships between its component political parties are essential to usher Sarawak into the new era of growth, said Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) president Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Deputy Premier stated that Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has constantly reminded all component parties about the threats posed by internal divisions, while loyalty and trust are two important factors for any political alliance to remain stable.

“I hope everyone realises that Sarawak is successful today because we all are coming together as a strong and stable GPS government and a strong SUPP.

“This is very important because we have big things to do at the moment,” he told reporters after officiating the party’s 65 anniversary celebration the party headquarters here today.

The GPS coalition comprises Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), SUPP, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

In response to a question, Dr Sim said it remains to be seen whether former Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) members can be trusted after they returned to the coalition by joining PDP en bloc.

“Actions speaks louder (than words),” he added.

Dr Sim also declined to comment further about PDP president Dato Sri Tiong King Sing’s remarks concerning the notion of legacy seats traditionally contested by a party in an election being outdated in a modern political landscape.

During a pre-Gawai celebration event in Bawang Assan last week, Dr Sim had publicly named Kevin Lau as the potential candidate for the seat in the next state election. This resulted in the incumbent assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, who is now PDP senior vice-president, retorting to the proposal by asking Dr Sim to ‘shut up’.

The remarks by Tiong had also prompted both PBB vice president Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and SUPP secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting to call on Tiong’ not to disrupt GPS’s winning formula in seat allocation and jeopardise the coalition’s stability.

Meanwhile, when officiating the party’s anniversary celebration today, Dr Sim reminded party members about the enduring partnership between SUPP and PBB since the 1970s, weathering various political storms together.

“In politics, the most important thing is trust but sometimes or in politics lately, I’m not sure whether the word ‘trust’ exists anymore. From ‘kawan (friend) to ‘lawan’ (opponent) and back to ‘kawan’ again.”

“You tell people to vote for you and you will fight for them but after that you ‘change’ your clothes because of changing circumstances,” said Dr Sim.