Elderly man reported missing found safe at Selangau logging camp

SIBU (June 4): A man from Kampung Tinting Empari, Dijih Selangau, who was reported missing on June 2 was found safe at a logging camp in Selangau today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said 65-year-old Umpu Empaw was found by two workers at the roadside of the logging camp.

“The victim was sent to the Bomba Control Post (PKB) at his longhouse at 9.20am before being handed over to his family members to be sent to the health clinic for medical examination,” It added.

A total of nine firefighters from the Selangau fire station were involved in the operation.

The search operation was called off at 10.30am.