Federation welcomes announcement on 30 days visa exemption to China

KUCHING (June 4): The Federation of Sri Aman and Betong Divisions Chinese Associations welcomes the recent announcement on extending visa-free travel for Malaysian tourists to China from 15 to 30 days.

President of the federation Datuk Dr Ngu Piew Seng said such announcement, made in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China bilateral ties, would augur well for the tourism industry in both nations.

“We welcome and appreciate the announcement to extend visa-free travel to China from 15 to 30 days. Such adjustment reflects a step further to enhancing closer rapport between Malaysia and China, and will bring about positive impact to Malaysia.

“With the visa-free travel period extended, Malaysian tourists will be able to explore the rich culture and breathtaking landscape in China, which should benefit the tourism sector including hoteliers and eateries,” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to Ngu, the extended visa-free travel period will also give a boost to the economic activities and collaboration between both countries.

He said Malaysian entrepreneurs would be able to enjoy a longer stay in China where they could explore various business opportunities, conduct market research and seek commercial collaboration.

He added that they would also stand a chance to take part in trade fair organised in China, which should serve as a platform for entrepreneurs to look into business cooperation opportunities.

“Besides, the exchange in education and culture can also be strengthened for mutual benefits. Malaysian students and educationists can spend a longer time in China to enhance their know-how and expertise.”

Pointing out that China’s advanced technology had been recognised globally, Ngu said the research institutes in Malaysia can seek collaboration with their counterparts in China for further advancement in technology.

He believed that the extended visa-free travel period would see mutual benefits in many sectors in both countries, while Malaysian enterprises will stand a better chance in market expansion.

“With China agreeing to extend visa-free travel to 30 days, the relationship between both countries will be further enhanced. We look forward to more frequent dialogues and visits between the top leaders of both nations to pave way for heightened collaboration and mutual benefits,” he said.

He added that the visa-free travel extension would contribute to the growth of various sectors including politics, economy and culture.

Recently, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced that China was set to extend visa-free travel for Malaysian tourists from 15 to 30 days.

Zahid, who was on his first official visit in China, made the announcement during a luncheon hosted by Chinese vice premier Ding Xuexiang in Beijing in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations.

The deputy prime minister said the implementation would be signed at a later date.