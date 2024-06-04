Firemen rescue trapped motorist after SUV falls into flooded drain

SIBU (June 4): A motorist was rescued from his sport utility vehicle (SUV) after he was trapped in his car which had fallen into a flooded drain early this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement, said they were notified about the incident at 2.08am and seven firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that a man was trapped in an SUV, which had fallen into the drain that was flooded with floodwaters.

“The water level was high and the fire engines could not go through the road. The operation commander contacted the Kanowit police station to request for a taller vehicle,” it added.

Bomba said when police arrived with the vehicle, it was also unable to wade through the floodwaters.

“The firefighters were forced to wade through the waist-level floodwaters for about 100 metres before rescuing and bringing the victim to a safe place.”

After ensuring that the situation was safe, the firefighters ended the operation.