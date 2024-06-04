Fresh water supply restored at Bako National Park, Abdul Karim assures

KUCHING (June 4): Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Kariim Rahman Hamzah has given his assurance the issue of fresh water supply at Bako National Park has been resolved.

He said this includes the water supply connected to the chalets where tourists stayed overnight at the national park.

“First impressions are important — when they (the tourists) come in and stay at the chalets at Bako National Park or any other national parks (in Sarawak), when they see a lack of water supply and poor facilities, these will definitely be viralled on social media.

“Due to the facilities and amenities not reaching a satisfactory level, Sarawak’s name can be tarnished,” he said at a press conference after officiating the closing ceremony of the Pesta Suntong Bako 2024 at the Bako Passenger Terminal here on Tuesday.

In his remarks at the event, Abdul Karim said such an issue, which occurred last year, was even brought to the attention of the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the issue was caused by damaged water pipes, which has since been rectified.

“We don’t want our image to be tarnished because these tourists, whether they come from the Peninsula, Singapore or Western countries, are IT-savvy and will complain and viral those issues on social media.

“If the facilities aren’t satisfactory, we are the ones who will take the blame. As such, any agencies responsible for the infrastructure and amenities should play their part (in repairing any damages),” he said.