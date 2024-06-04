Hajiji: MAFFI must prioritise hardcore poor in initiatives

KOTA KINABALU (June 4): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor has instructed the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry (MAFFI) to prioritise the hardcore poor in their action plans and programmes as part of the initiatives to eradicate hardcore poverty in Sabah.

Speaking after his working visit to the ministry at Wisma Pertanian near here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said MAFFI must not forget the abject poor in their planning.

“Under eKasih data as at May 18 this year, Sabah’s hardcore poor household heads have dropped to 8,699. I hope more initiatives under MAFFI will involve them. We want to make sure they are lifted out of abject poverty,” he said.

Based on the briefing by four departments and four agencies under MAFFI, Hajiji said plans are in place to propel Sabah’s agriculture, fishery and food industries forward.

Importantly, he said the recently approved Sabah Padi and Rice Board (LPBS) must get underway as soon as possible in order to boost Sabah’s food self-sufficiency level (SSL).

The Chief Minister wants government-linked companies owning unutilised lands to be developed for agriculture, particularly padi as mandated by the State Cabinet.

He said in this respect, MAFFI could provide assistance in providing the necessary resources.

Earlier Deputy Chief Minister I cum Minister of Agriculture, Fisheriies and Food Industry Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan disclosed that with the setting up of the LPBS, the goal had been set to enhance Sabah’s SSL to 65 per cent in 2030 and 100 per cent in 2035.

Dr Jeffrey said his ministry is in the midst of appointing 15 board members including a chairman for the LPBS.

LPBS’s focus will be on boosting padi yields from the average of 2.9 metric tonnes to seven metric tonnes per hectare by 2030, developing abandoned padi fields to increase acreage and opening up new padi fields through partnership with State GLCs and private investments, he said.

He added LPBS’s purview will include issuance of export and import licenses and permits as well as packaging and sales of padi and rice in Sabah.

Cabinet ministers, State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong and senior government officers were in attendance.